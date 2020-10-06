Weather

Hurricane Delta rapidly becomes dangerous Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Delta is rapidly intensifying. The storm spent less than 30 minutes as a Category 3 storm Tuesday before reaching Category 4 strength.

The National Hurricane Center said at 11:20 a.m. that an NOAA aircraft found that the storm actually had sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, as opposed to the 115 that was reported at 11 a.m.

Yesterday's forecast didn't expect Delta to be a Category 4 storm until Thursday. Tuesday morning's forecast did show that the storm was rapidly strengthening, but even it didn't think Delta would be this strong until later Tuesday night.



The major hurricane is still located just over 300 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It is moving 16 miles per hour west-northwest

Delta is classified as a major hurricane that could bring extremely dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions to the Yucutan Peninsula starting tonight and lasting through tomorrow.

The storm is forecast to move over the peninsula Wednesday and into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.

The storm could then make landfall again somewhere between the Texas-Louisiana border and the Florida Panhandle, potentially still as a major hurricane, sometime late Friday into early Saturday.

If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



In addition to Delta, post tropical cyclone Gamma is currently located at the North Yucatán Penisula.

Gamma is moving slowly southwest. As the storm continues inland it will bring some periods of heavy rainfall. The storm has maximum winds of 35 miles per hour but dissipate by Wednesday.

Stay up to date on the local forecast here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple missing for 2 months found dead, son to be charged with murder
Former Kenly officer pleads guilty to assault in 2016 TASER death
LATEST: Raleigh, Durham leaders to talk 2020 Halloween plans
Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video
Facebook removes Trump post saying flu is more lethal than COVID
Voter registration forms sent with errors to 11,000 NC residents
Trump back at White House; not 'out of the woods,' doctors say
Show More
Watch out for scammers as Election Day nears
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Cary man receives experimental COVID-19 treatment
WATCH: Tree trimmer goes on wild palm tree ride
COVID-19 cases still increasing in nursing homes
More TOP STORIES News