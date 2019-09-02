Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas as path tracks toward Florida, Carolinas

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 4 p.m. EDT Monday that the Category 4 storm's maximum sustained winds fell to 145 mph - down from 155 mph earlier in the day.
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at least five people died in the Abaco Islands as a result of the storm.
11am Dorian advisory: A Hurricane watch is now in effect for the Georgia coast. Dorian will track near the North Carolina coast Thursday through Friday. pic.twitter.com/dPVeC4YPKJ— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 2, 2019
On Sunday, Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.
The storm continued to creep westward at 1 mph. Its center was located about 25 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama island. It was about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.
The center said Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency in North Carolina as the state braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.
Mandatory evacuation orders in Florida for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes are taking effect starting either Sunday or Monday from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices.
In South Carolina, the governor issued a mandatory evacuation of the entire coast beginning Monday.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has also ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state's Atlantic coast starting at midday Monday.
Kemp tweeted late Sunday that his executive order covers all those located east of the Interstate 95 corridor on Georgia's Atlantic seaboard. It begins at noon EDT Monday as powerful Hurricane Dorian creeps ever closer to the U.S. Southeast.
TIMING AND PATH
Thursday is when we will feel the biggest effects of Dorian in central North Carolina.
At this point we could see a rainfall of 1 inch or less on the northwest side of the region to 6 inches or more on the southeast side.
Depending on the exact path, those totals could change significantly. Winds will pick up too with gusts possibly over 50 mph, especially on Thursday night.
The storm will clear the region as we head through the day Friday. We could still be experiencing wind gusts upwards of 20 mph for Friday night football but those gusts would die out overnight.
PREPARE FOR THE STORM
While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.
