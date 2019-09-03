hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3, continues to pound Bahamas ahead of move up Florida, Georgia, Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian's has weakened to a Category 3 storm, but it continues to sit on top and pummel the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update showed the hurricane still has sustained wind of 120 miles an hour with gusts up to 150. The storm is not moving. It's listed as stationary, leaving the powerful storm on top of the Bahamas now for more than 24 hours.

Dorian is expected to start moving Tuesday morning and will pick up speed into Wednesday and Thursday--moving up the East Coast from Florida to Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

"Raleigh is now out of the cone of uncertainty, but still as this cone is tightened, the Outer Banks within what could be the fourth landfall for this storm system," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

Dorian will be off the North Carolina coast Thursday night or Friday morning. The good news is the storm will be picking up speed, so it will not stay in the Carolinas for long. It should have moved off by Friday evening.

Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion is likely in North Carolina. The state could see between an inch and six inches of rain, depending on the ultimate track of the storm.

"The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds continues to increase along the coast of NC," according to the National Hurricane Center.



In the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at least five people died in the Abaco Islands as a result of the storm.


VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas

On Sunday, Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: NOAA plane flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian



Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency in North Carolina as the state braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

MORE: Carriers offering free data, texting for those in storm's path

Mandatory evacuation orders in Florida for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes are in place from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices.
WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.



In South Carolina, the governor issued a mandatory evacuation of the entire coast beginning Monday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has also ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state's Atlantic coast starting at midday Monday.

Kemp tweeted late Sunday that his executive order covers all those located east of the Interstate 95 corridor on Georgia's Atlantic seaboard. It begins at noon EDT Monday as powerful Hurricane Dorian creeps ever closer to the U.S. Southeast.

PREPARE FOR THE STORM

While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.

What to know about generators before a power outage
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Foods to stock up on before a storm hits
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncfloridahurricane doriantropical stormtropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Mandatory evacuation orders begin for NC's coastal areas
Taking no chances, Cumberland County prepares for Hurricane Dorian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
25 bodies found after scuba diving boat burns off California coast
Mandatory evacuation orders begin for NC's coastal areas
People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches
Taking no chances, Cumberland County prepares for Hurricane Dorian
Heavy traffic on I-95 as evacuations from Dorian's path underway
Show More
Overwhelmed? What you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a natural disaster
Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment
Squash squashed in 'joy ride' will cost farmer more than $15,000
More TOP STORIES News