hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian Track: Storm lashes east coast of Central Florida after Bahamas path of destruction

Hurricane Dorian continues to lash the east coast of Central Florida as a strong Category 2 storm.

At 11 p.m., the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian is now about 95 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. Maximum sustained winds are being clocked at 110 mph. It's moving to the north northwest at 6 mph.

The Miami-based weather center said the turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning. The core of Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night.

The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning

Dorian virtually stalled over the northwestern Bahamas in recent days as a Category 5 storm that caused widespread devastation in parts of the island archipelago.

RELATED: How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence and Matthew

It was the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the Bahamas. At least seven deaths were reported there though the full scope of the disaster still remains unknown.

RELATED: Timing Dorian's arrival in NC

While the wind speed has decreased slightly, the size of the storm actually grew. NHC said the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind continues to increase along the coast of North Carolina.



RELATED: Carriers offering free data, texting for those in storm's path

Dorian is expected to continue moving Tuesday and will pick up speed into Wednesday and Thursday -- moving up the East Coast from Florida to Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for parts of North Carolina.

Live: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

"Raleigh is now out of the cone of uncertainty, but still as this cone is tightened, the Outer Banks within what could be the fourth landfall for this storm system," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

Dorian will be off the North Carolina coast Thursday night or Friday morning. The good news is the storm will be picking up speed, so it will not stay in the Carolinas for long. It should have moved off by Friday evening.

MORE: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

EMBED More News Videos

Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions.



Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions all along the East Coast of the United States.

Coastal flooding and beach erosion is likely in North Carolina. The state could see between an inch and six inches of rain, depending on the ultimate track of the storm.



"The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds continues to increase along the coast of NC," according to the National Hurricane Center.



In the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at least five people died in the Abaco Islands as a result of the storm. On Tuesday, the death toll rose to seven.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas

On Sunday, Dorian blasted the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: NOAA plane flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian



Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency in North Carolina as the state braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

Mandatory evacuation orders in Florida for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes are in place from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.



In South Carolina, the governor issued a mandatory evacuation of the entire coast beginning Monday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has also ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state's Atlantic coast starting at midday Monday.

Kemp tweeted late Sunday that his executive order covers all those located east of the Interstate 95 corridor on Georgia's Atlantic seaboard. It begins at noon EDT Monday as powerful Hurricane Dorian creeps ever closer to the U.S. Southeast.

EMBED More News Videos



PREPARE FOR THE STORM

While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.

What to know about generators before a power outage
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Foods to stock up on before a storm hits
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncfloridahurricane doriantropical stormtropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Atlantic Beach, Wrightsville Beach keep wary watch on Dorian
LATEST: Timing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival in NC
Cumberland County group ensures elderly are fed all week as Dorian nears
NC evacuation orders begin; Trump grants emergency declaration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Timing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival in NC
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
Atlantic Beach, Wrightsville Beach keep wary watch on Dorian
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early
Steady junk diet caused teen to go blind, study contends
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Show More
Catfish spotted swimming in flooded Fla. street ahead of Dorian
Wind could be Dorian's main danger in Cumberland County: Officials
NC evacuation orders begin; Trump grants emergency declaration
Animal shelters taking in pets ahead of Hurricane Dorian
NC hotels going pet-friendly in wake of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News