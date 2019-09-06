Hurricane Dorian toppled trees, knocked out power in Raleigh

Heavy rain and strong wind has caused some flooding and knocked down some trees.
According to Duke Energy, more than 2,000 people in Wake County are without power.
One tree fell into the road in Raleigh's Five Points neighborhood. Emergency crews were at the site around 1:30 a.m. working to remove the tree and reopen the road.
In southern Wake County, a tree snapped falling onto a resident's car and blocking his front door. The tree did not injure anyone or cause any significant damage.
"We're OK. We're just going to have to (take) a little bit of time in the morning and have to go ahead and cut the tree up. That's it," Tom Toolis said.
In Wake Forest, a large tree fell across Lillie Liles Road at Alstonburg Avenue. Firefighters broke out the chainsaws Friday morning, cutting away at the tree in the rain with flashlights lighting their way.
