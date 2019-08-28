Weather

Hurricane Dorian path tracks toward Florida, now near Puerto Rico, NOAA says

The latest forecast for Hurricane Dorian's path increases the chances its track will make landfall near Florida or Georgia as a significant category storm, NOAA says.

Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it struck the U.S. Virgin Islands, with forecasters saying it could grow to Category 3 status as it nears the U.S. mainland as early as the weekend.

Dorian is currently just east of Puerto Rico. President Donald Trump signed a Emergency Declaration on Tuesday to help make federal emergency aide available for the U.S. territory that is still recovering from Hurricane Maria two years ago.
At 2 p.m. EDT, Dorian was located over St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph while moving northwest at 13 mph.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida



A hurricane tropical storm warning was in effect for Puerto Rico, with Dorian expected to dump 4 to 6 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches.

The bottom line for the United States remains in flux, as it is too early to confidently predict the storm's final path.



You may see some forecasts even predicting that Dorian will turn far enough north to threaten the North Carolina coast, but Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said it is way to early to worry about that.

"It is way too early to forecast this hitting North Carolina. So if somebody does that today (Wednesday) they're just trying to get you to click on their website," Big Weather said.

Still, it's never too early to be prepared. Here are the things Big Weather says you should have in your hurricane emergency kit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridanctropical stormtropical weatheru.s. & worldtropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of teen battling leukemia granted temporary waiver to come to US
Apex Police Captain scam call goes viral
Farmers' Almanac predicts 'brisk, wet' winter for NC
Family to hold vigil for mom of 7 killed in Fayetteville shooting
NC State Fair releases 2019 concert lineup
North Carolina softball team invited to White House
Daughter of fallen Edgecombe County Deputy has special first day
Show More
'I love you' at home could keep kids healthy: Study
Cam Ward retires with Carolina Hurricanes
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
How to find the right daycare for your child
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
More TOP STORIES News