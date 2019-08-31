Hurricane Dorian path update shows storm track could turn, potentially impact Carolinas

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Dorian is maintaining top sustained winds of 150 mph as of 5 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.
The storm is centered about 170 miles east of Great Abaco Island - or about 355 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It is crawling westward at 8 mph with a turn to the northwest expected in a day or two.
5pm Dorian advisory: Not much change in the track. The specific track of the center will dictate exactly what we’ll see, but impacts could start late Wednesday into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Qhv2li2i7T— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 31, 2019
The storm's march north could spare the U.S. a direct hit but still threatens Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas with powerful winds and rising ocean water that causes potentially deadly flooding.
The hurricane center said a tropical storm watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.
Forecasters said Dorian should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday amid uncertainty over whether it would make a direct hit or skirt its way up the U.S. Southeast shoreline.
A lot of models are saying that Dorian will not make landfall in the USA at all, and will just brush the Southeast coast with storm surge and gusty winds and then move out to sea but a lot can still change in this long period of time. It will be Thursday or Friday when it's near North Carolina
Too early for specifics, but the latest model trends for Dorian is to move along our coastline either Wednesday (GFS model) or Thursday (EURO model). The least likely, but not impossible is the red track, which would have the biggest impacts in central NC. pic.twitter.com/azF5hx42eF— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) August 31, 2019
But the National Hurricane Center in Miami cautioned that its meteorologists remain uncertain whether Dorian would make a devastating direct strike on the state's east coast or inflict a glancing blow. Some of the more reliable computer models predicted a late turn northward that would have Dorian hug the Florida coast.
"There is hope," Weather Underground meteorology director Jeff Masters said.
11am Dorian advisory: The shift east continues & most of North Carolina is now in the cone. This weekend is good time to make sure you have your hurricane plan together. pic.twitter.com/mWvUxY9iKV— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 31, 2019
The faint hope of dodging Dorian's fury came Friday, even as the storm ratcheted up from a menacing Category 3 hurricane to an even more dangerous Category 4. That raised fears Dorian could become the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida's east coast in nearly 30 years.
National Hurricane Center projections showed Dorian hitting roughly near Fort Pierce, some 70 miles north of Mar-a-Lago, then running along the coastline as it moved north. But forecasters cautioned that the storm's track remains still highly uncertain and even a small deviation could put Dorian offshore - or well inland.
The faint hope came on a day in which Dorian seemed to get scarier with each forecast update, growing from a dangerous Category 3 hurricane to an even more menacing Category 4 storm. And there were fears it could prove to be the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida's east coast in nearly 30 years.
The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for over 400 deaths
If Dorian makes landfall as a Category 4 storm, it would be the strongest storm to hit Florida's Atlantic coast since Hurricane Andrew made landfall as a Category 5 storm in 1992. Andrew is blamed for 65 fatalities and more than $27 billion worth of damage.
While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have on the Carolinas, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.