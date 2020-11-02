Hurricane Eta strengthens to major Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph

The storm is and threatening to bring catastrophic wind damage, life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding, and landslides to Central America.
As of 1 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center said Eta had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. It is located 85 miles east of Honduras and Nicaragua and traveling west at 9 miles per hour.
This makes Eta the strongest November Atlantic hurricane since Paloma in 2008.
Eta is expected to continue strengthening. It could reach Category 4 strength before it makes landfall in Central America.
#Eta has rapidly intensified to a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Continued strengthening is expected before it makes landfall along the northeastern coast of #Nicaragua on Tuesday.https://t.co/a6nU87U3bG pic.twitter.com/yFRb0ObYHt— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2020
Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas.
After landfall, it's quite unclear what Eta will do. The storm will undoubtedly weaken when it is over land, but the forecast models disagree on if it will continue west overland and fizzle out, or if it will turn north and enter the Gulf of Mexico where it could gain strength again.
Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there had been a storm that should have gotten a name but didn't.
Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, the 28th named storm didn't form until the end of December.
