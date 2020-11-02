hurricane

Hurricane Eta strengthens to major Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph

Hurricane Eta is rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea. It is now a major Category 3 storm with sustained winds at 120 miles per hour.

The storm is and threatening to bring catastrophic wind damage, life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding, and landslides to Central America.

As of 1 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center said Eta had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour. It is located 85 miles east of Honduras and Nicaragua and traveling west at 9 miles per hour.

This makes Eta the strongest November Atlantic hurricane since Paloma in 2008.

Eta is expected to continue strengthening. It could reach Category 4 strength before it makes landfall in Central America.



Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas.

After landfall, it's quite unclear what Eta will do. The storm will undoubtedly weaken when it is over land, but the forecast models disagree on if it will continue west overland and fizzle out, or if it will turn north and enter the Gulf of Mexico where it could gain strength again.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there had been a storm that should have gotten a name but didn't.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, the 28th named storm didn't form until the end of December.

Historic hurricane season prompts question: Can we run out of Tropical Storm names?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherrecordweather recordtropical stormoceanshurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Zeta causes over 400K power outages across NC
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
Hurricane Warning in effect for Gulf Coast as Zeta closes in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham man arrested in child abuse, murder of 16-month-old girl
LATEST: NC reports less than 1,500 cases for first time in 2 weeks
Sheriff's office to respond after using pepper spray at march
President Trump stops in Fayetteville on Election Day Eve
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Investigators probing whether rescued CA hiker staged Zion National Park disappearance
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Show More
Lowe's hiring 20,000 and offering bonuses to hourly employees
6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
WINTER WEATHER: How much snow will we see this year?
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
More TOP STORIES News