Hurricane Eta strengthens to major Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph

The storm is and threatening to bring catastrophic wind damage, life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding, and landslides to Central America.
As of 4 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center said Eta had maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour and is traveling west-southwest at 7 miles per hour.
This makes Eta the strongest November Atlantic hurricane since Paloma in 2008.
Eta is now a category 4 hurricane. It will make landfall in Nicaragua early Tuesday, and it's forecast to move back over the Caribbean late week. pic.twitter.com/qJhQMpyQcj— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) November 2, 2020
Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas.
After landfall, it's quite unclear what Eta will do. The storm will undoubtedly weaken when it is over land, but the forecast models disagree on if it will continue west overland and fizzle out, or if it will turn north and enter the Gulf of Mexico where it could gain strength again.
Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there had been a storm that should have gotten a name but didn't.
Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, the 28th named storm didn't form until the end of December.
