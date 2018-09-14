HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from Jacksonville, North Carolina hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Jacksonville, North Carolina Deputy City Manager Ron Massey describes evacuating a hotel during Hurricane Florence.

A North Carolina city says about 70 people have been rescued from a hotel whose structural integrity is being threatened by Hurricane Florence.

The city of Jacksonville's statement says people have been moved to the city's public safety center as officials work to find a more permanent shelter.

Officials found a basketball-sized hole in the hotel wall and other life-threatening damage, with some cinder blocks crumbling and parts of the roof collapsing.

None of the people rescued were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical weatherhurricane florencehurricaneu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence rips canopy off Topsail Beach gas station
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence causes significant damage before eye hits
Hurricane Florence disrupts Friday flights at RDU
Storm surge swallows Avon beach
Show More
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Hurricane Florence: When to expect rain in the Triangle
Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach brace for flooding as Hurricane Florence nears
FEMA sets up Hurricane Florence 'rumor control' page
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
More News