Hurricane Florence: Officials urge NC residents to stay out of coastal waters

Hundreds of volunteers are helping clean up.

Officials with the North Carolina Coastal Federation and the state of North Carolina are advising people to stay out of coastal waters for the time being.

Large amounts of polluted runoff are still flowing into coastal waterways all along areas of our coast that were hit by heavy rains from Hurricane Florence.


Groundwater levels are at record highs as a result of up to 30 inches of rainfall that occurred. This runoff contains elevated levels of bacteria and other pollutants that come from natural and human sources.

J.D. Potts, manager of the North Carolina Recreational Water Quality Program, said in a press release that "excessive rains and flooding can cause high levels of bacteria in the water that can make people sick."
Coastal Review Online reported that coastal towns like Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores are advising residents to stay out of standing water due to contamination and possible infections that can arise.

If you are concerned that there is a water quality advisory in your area, you can click here to view a live map of areas that are under advisories.
