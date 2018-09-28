Hurricane Florence: Officials urge NC residents to stay out of coastal waters

Large amounts of polluted runoff are still flowing into coastal waterways all along areas of our coast that were hit by heavy rains from Hurricane Florence.
Health officials and others are warning the public to stay out of the water until testing can be conducted to determine if it is safe. https://t.co/nnOWGhDH2M— N.C. Coastal Fed (@NCCoastalFed) September 27, 2018
Groundwater levels are at record highs as a result of up to 30 inches of rainfall that occurred. This runoff contains elevated levels of bacteria and other pollutants that come from natural and human sources.
RELATED: Florence was the nation's second wettest storm, NC State scientist says
RELATED: Florence floods breed large, aggressive mosquitoes
J.D. Potts, manager of the North Carolina Recreational Water Quality Program, said in a press release that "excessive rains and flooding can cause high levels of bacteria in the water that can make people sick."
Coastal Review Online reported that coastal towns like Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores are advising residents to stay out of standing water due to contamination and possible infections that can arise.
Due to polluted runoff still flowing into coastal waterways, the ocean and estuaries are not yet safe for recreational use. The federation strongly advises the public to stay out of the water until it is safe. Please help us get the word out. https://t.co/7fJck7odWF— N.C. Coastal Fed (@NCCoastalFed) September 26, 2018
If you are concerned that there is a water quality advisory in your area, you can click here to view a live map of areas that are under advisories.