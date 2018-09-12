The reason experts are uncertain of Florence's path is that, as it approaches late Thursday and Thursday night, steering currents may all of a sudden become very weak.
Two high-pressure areas, one in the Northeast and another in the Ohio Valley, will cause this to occur.
The latest:
* Hurricane Watch issued for NC coast; Gov. Roy Cooper is urging residents to follow evacuation orders
* Hurricane Florence should make landfall by early Friday
* Expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas
Guidance from computer models has been shifting around more than meteorologists would like to see 48 hours or a little more from land.
In general, on Tuesday, they slowed the potential landfall and in some cases altered where the storm could stall, from what it was inland in central or western North Carolina, to near or even just east of the coast.
Hurricane warnings were issued for much of the North Carolina coastline. The National Hurricane Center expects life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding over portions of the Carolinas.
Several counties were placed on a Tropical Storm Watch Tuesday morning.
5 a.m.
Hurricane Florence shifts farther south. The storm is now 575 miles southeast of Cape Fear, moving 17 mph with winds of 130 mph.
Latest tracks have the storm making landfall south of Hatteras or possibly staying in the ocean.
If the storm shifts west, it will still dump tons of rain in North Carolina; coast could see up to 20 plus inches.
Big Weather said there will be a moderate risk for a tornado Friday. The Triangle could also see high winds, power outages, and flooding.
4 a.m.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Cumberland, Sampson, and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.
2 a.m.
At 2 a.m., the storm was moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum winds of 140 mph. Depending on which side of the coast the hurricane hits, it could make landfall Thursday night or Friday morning.
Tracks are bringing the storm more south but that doesn't mean the Triangle is worry-free.
What happen if Florence hits the NC coast
Coastal areas are going to get destructive and in places catastrophic damage from winds and a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet with large waves on top of that.
Unfortunately, this may reshape some coastal areas and the infrastructure for years.
This can be true from southeasternmost Virginia south into parts of South Carolina.
How much wind there is in and around the Triangle will depend on where the center comes ashore.
Winds of more than Tropical Storm force have become somewhat less likely.
Because of the slow movement, there is the likelihood of historic rain accumulations in parts of North Carolina and Virginia with totals of 8 to 16 inches with an AccuWeather StormMax(TM) of 40 inches along and north of whatever path Florence takes.
That storm maximum will not cover the entire state, but with the uncertainty of where it could occur, we need to cover for that just about anywhere.
Flooding could be historic and catastrophic.
Between flash flooding and longer duration river flooding, some areas may be cut off from the outside world at least for a short period of time, perhaps days in the worst-hit areas.
Washed out and flooded roadways could isolate some communities.
People anywhere near streams to large river system need to have a plan to evacuate should the need to rise. If one lives in a low-lying area, plans to leave before the storm may be prudent.
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!