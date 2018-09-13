Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches the coast

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm Wednesday night but it remains a potentially catastrophic storm as it moves toward North and South Carolina.As of 2 a.m., the storm was located 375 miles east-southwest of Wilmington with maximum winds of 110 mph.The storm's eye continued to show deterioration; however, the threat of rainfall has not diminished for the Triangle-area.The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.