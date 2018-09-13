Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches the coast

WEATHER

Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm; Triangle should still prepare for rain, high winds

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 storm Wednesday night but it remains a potentially catastrophic storm as it moves toward North and South Carolina.

LATEST RADAR IMAGE:


As of 2 a.m., the storm was located 375 miles east-southwest of Wilmington with maximum winds of 110 mph.

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.

The storm's eye continued to show deterioration; however, the threat of rainfall has not diminished for the Triangle-area.

RALEIGH WEATHER: How will Hurricane Florence impact the Triangle?
As Hurricane Florence approaches and track shifts there are a lot of questions regarding how bad it will get in the Triangle and Sandhills.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: 1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says

Check back for the 5 a.m. update. Governor Roy Cooper will hold a new conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it here
