Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches the coast

LATEST RADAR IMAGE:
As of 2 a.m., the storm was located 375 miles east-southwest of Wilmington with maximum winds of 110 mph.
Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
The storm's eye continued to show deterioration; however, the threat of rainfall has not diminished for the Triangle-area.
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.
RELATED: 1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
Check back for the 5 a.m. update. Governor Roy Cooper will hold a new conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it here