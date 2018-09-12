Please see below statement regarding this week’s shows. We are urging everyone to stay safe and our thoughts are with all of you during this difficult time! pic.twitter.com/KxTsH9elcz — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) September 11, 2018

10:30 a.m. update: We are operating normal flight schedules today, Wednesday 9/12. Overnight, the track of Hurricane Florence changed significantly and we do anticipate flights operating on Thursday. Please visit https://t.co/2DCCNaN33E for the full update. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) September 12, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4220081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Could we see a tornado this week?

Hurricane Florence continues to be a dangerous Category 4 storm. The National Weather Service says it "will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast."The storm started to track south Wednesday morning, but an official with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said the storm will still hit the North Carolina coast like a Mike Tyson punch."This is not going to be one of those storms that hit and move out, out to sea; this is gonna be, you know, a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast ..." said Jeff Byard, associate administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery with the FEMA.While it is still uncertain exactly where the storm will make landfall, tracks now have the storm staying farther south.The reason experts are uncertain of Florence's path is that, as it approaches late Thursday and Thursday night, steering currents may all of a sudden become very weak.Guidance from computer models has been shifting around more than meteorologists would like to see 48 hours or a little more from land.In general, on Tuesday, they slowed the potential landfall and in some cases altered where the storm could stall, from what it was inland in central or western North Carolina, to near or even just east of the coast.Hurricane warnings were issued for much of the North Carolina coastline. The National Hurricane Center expects life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding over portions of the Carolinas.President Donald Trump is urging those in the path of Hurricane Florence to act now to "get out of its way."Trump is telling residents, "Don't play games with it. It's a big one."The president made his comments in a videotaped message from the Rose Garden that he tweeted out on Wednesday morning.The storm is currently 450 miles from the North Carolina coast.Big Weather said while Florence is moving south, residents still need to prepare for flooding and make sure their hurricane kits are prepared.Models are still unsure when Florence will make landfall.It could hit Friday morning or it could stay out in the ocean and then head south toward Myrtle Beach as a Category 2.Zac Brown Band has canceled its scheduled Raleigh concert.RDU will operate on normal flight schedules WednesdayWake County was placed under a State of Emergency Wednesday morning due to the projected impacts of Hurricane Florence such as high winds and flooding.NC Emergency Management has activated to level 2 -- 24-hour staffing from State Emergency Response Team members.Hurricane Florence shifts farther south. The storm is now 575 miles southeast of Cape Fear, moving 17 mph with winds of 130 mph.Latest tracks have the storm making landfall south of Hatteras or possibly staying in the ocean.If the storm shifts west, it will still dump tons of rain in North Carolina; coast could see up to 20 plus inches.Big Weather said there will be a moderate risk for a tornado Friday. The Triangle could also see high winds, power outages, and flooding.Flash Flood Watch issued for Cumberland, Sampson, and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.At 2 a.m., the storm was moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum winds of 140 mph. Depending on which side of the coast the hurricane hits, it could make landfall Thursday night or Friday morning.Tracks are bringing the storm more south but that doesn't mean the Triangle is worry-free.Coastal areas are going to get destructive and in places catastrophic damage from winds and a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet with large waves on top of that.Unfortunately, this may reshape some coastal areas and the infrastructure for years.This can be true from southeasternmost Virginia south into parts of South Carolina.How much wind there is in and around the Triangle will depend on where the center comes ashore.Winds of more than Tropical Storm force have become somewhat less likely.Because of the slow movement, there is the likelihood of historic rain accumulations in parts of North Carolina and Virginia with totals of 8 to 16 inches with an AccuWeather StormMax(TM) of 40 inches along and north of whatever path Florence takes.That storm maximum will not cover the entire state, but with the uncertainty of where it could occur, we need to cover for that just about anywhere.Flooding could be historic and catastrophic.Between flash flooding and longer duration river flooding, some areas may be cut off from the outside world at least for a short period of time, perhaps days in the worst-hit areas.Washed out and flooded roadways could isolate some communities.People anywhere near streams to large river system need to have a plan to evacuate should the need to rise. If one lives in a low-lying area, plans to leave before the storm may be prudent.