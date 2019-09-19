Weather

Hurricane Jerry now Category 1, path remains out to sea, National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center reports Jerry has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Jerry now has 75 mile per hour sustained winds.

The storm is still not expected to hit North Carolina. The cone of uncertainty has the storm tracking northwest until about Monday, when it turns northeast toward Bermuda.

We've got a giant area of high pressure moving across us over the next week and that will run into this storm like a snow plow and push it back out to sea. The models all pick up on this, but there is always a giant error in any model this far out. At this point, though, it stays away.

With hurricane season in full swing, Big Weather suggests everyone have their emergency kits stocked and ready to go. Here are the essentials you should have in your emergency kit.
