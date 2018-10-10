PANAMA CITY, Fla. --Powerful Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its destructive march inland across the Southeast. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years and at least one death was reported during its passage.
After the storm passed, a WFTV news crew toured the damage in Panama City. The crew encountered downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings and broken windows. Travel through Panama City with the news crew in the video above.
MORE: Mexico Beach swamped by storm surge from Hurricane Michael
The Associated Press contributed to this report.