Hurricane Michael: Storm-weary Cumberland County prepares for more rain

Spring Lake residents living near the Little River fear what #HurricaneMichael might bring. Sandbags line at least one driveway as the threat of flooding lingers. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/lfDVhadNMr — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 11, 2018

Hope Mills Mayor @jackie_s_warner says residents are requesting she lower the dam ahead of #HurricaneMichael. Her response: pic.twitter.com/CtrAT96jhq — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 11, 2018

Several communities across Cumberland County are bracing for heavy rainfall and flooding. Many are still reeling from the extreme flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.Ahead of Hurricane Michael reaching the Sandhills, Cumberland County shut down all of its government offices and buildings for Thursday.The town of Spring Lake is urging residents who live near the river to take extra precautions."I would hope they already left those flooded areas as a precautionary measure and to not endanger themselves," said Mayor Larry Dobbins.Hope Mills is among the many towns across the state declaring a state of emergency. Many residents had flooding concerns."Their concern was that if we did not lower the water, then they would give more water downstream," said Hope Mills Mayor Jackie Warner.