Hurricane Michael: Storm-weary Cumberland County prepares for more rain

Cumberland County communities reeling from Florence prepare for Michael.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Several communities across Cumberland County are bracing for heavy rainfall and flooding. Many are still reeling from the extreme flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

Ahead of Hurricane Michael reaching the Sandhills, Cumberland County shut down all of its government offices and buildings for Thursday.

The town of Spring Lake is urging residents who live near the river to take extra precautions.



"I would hope they already left those flooded areas as a precautionary measure and to not endanger themselves," said Mayor Larry Dobbins.

Hope Mills is among the many towns across the state declaring a state of emergency. Many residents had flooding concerns.



"Their concern was that if we did not lower the water, then they would give more water downstream," said Hope Mills Mayor Jackie Warner.
