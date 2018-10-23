WEATHER

Hurricane Willa will bring rain to the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Willa is a powerful Category 4 storm, and even though the paths don't have it hitting NC, it could bring rain to the area.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Hurricane Willa, a powerful Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Mexico sometime Tuesday, but Big Weather said the Triangle will see remnants of the storm on Friday.

Winds from the storm have been recorded at 155 mph, just two mph below the Category 5 threshold.

While Willa should bring a life-threatening storm surge and rain to Mexico, it should also bring rain to North Carolina, which was recently hit with heavy rains from Hurricane Florence and Michael.

Big Weather said soaking, cold rain from the storm will hit the area Friday and last until Saturday morning, adding that those conditions will keep the temperatures low.

Cool, wet weekend ahead: A look at the 7-day forecast

Currently, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said parts of the Triangle would see up to 2" of rain, while parts of the Sandhills could see a bit more.

It's still too soon to tell if these numbers will shift; however, Big Weather said if the storm came in December it would be a "major snow maker."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherhurricanerainmexiconorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Wet End to the Week
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Frost possible in parts of central North Carolina tonight
More Weather
Top Stories
Mom says Wakefield HS student was beaten during gym class
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
Apex golf shop catches fire overnight
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Deputy injured in deadly ambush shooting in Florence, SC, has died
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Authorities: Explosive device found near George Soros' home
Show More
Video: Bears play with tire swing in Asheville
Tied in the polls, Holding and Coleman square off in key debate
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Cardinal Gibbons students pay tribute to classmate killed in crash
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
More News