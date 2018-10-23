Hurricane Willa will bring rain to the Triangle

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --Hurricane Willa, a powerful Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Mexico sometime Tuesday, but Big Weather said the Triangle will see remnants of the storm on Friday.
Winds from the storm have been recorded at 155 mph, just two mph below the Category 5 threshold.
While Willa should bring a life-threatening storm surge and rain to Mexico, it should also bring rain to North Carolina, which was recently hit with heavy rains from Hurricane Florence and Michael.
Big Weather said soaking, cold rain from the storm will hit the area Friday and last until Saturday morning, adding that those conditions will keep the temperatures low.
Cool, wet weekend ahead: A look at the 7-day forecast
Currently, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said parts of the Triangle would see up to 2" of rain, while parts of the Sandhills could see a bit more.
It's still too soon to tell if these numbers will shift; however, Big Weather said if the storm came in December it would be a "major snow maker."
When the remnants of #Willa work through here Friday, they will bring some heavier rain. Here's the latest forecast from @NWSSPC BTW... 2 months from now and this storm setup would be a major snow maker. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/hVqB6MDf0G— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 23, 2018