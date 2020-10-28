Weather

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the Louisiana coast as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced at 4 p.m. that the storm made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana bringing "hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surges" along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.


As of 4 p.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour and is moving north-northeast at 24 miles per hour, according to the NHC.

After it reaches the U.S., Zeta is forecast to track northeast toward Georgia and the Carolinas.



Zeta made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane on Monday night just north of Tulum, an ancient Mayan city located along Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

Tuesday, Zeta started tracking toward Louisiana.

Louisiana has felt the brunt of the record-setting 2020 hurricane season. So far, four named storms--Cristobal, Delta, Laura, and Marco--have made landfall in the state.


Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged his state's citizens to monitor the storm, and the state activated its Crisis Action Team.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



Zeta broke the record for the earliest storm of its name, which was set on Nov. 29, 2005.

This year's season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names. Zeta is the furthest into the Greek alphabet the Atlantic season has gone; it happened once before in 2005).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper signs executive order to enhance eviction prevention
Gov. Cooper indirectly takes aim at Trump rallies as virus spreads
Positive COVID-19 case reported at Wake County elementary school
Durham woman sues nursing home over care for dying mom during pandemic
One swab can now test for COVID-19 and 2 flu strains
Tap room truck ready to roll as weddings, events begin to pick up
Growing Asian American electorate could play crucial role in NC
Show More
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
CVS hiring to help with anticipated COVID-19 vaccine
Trump supporters get stuck for hours after rally in Omaha
'Don't shoot my son' Mom said she pleaded with police not to kill him
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
More TOP STORIES News