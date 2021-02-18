NC weather: Ice seen accumulating on raised surfaces as far south as Wake County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10350334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Despite freezing temperatures Thursday morning, it did not snow. Instead we saw freezing rain. Why?

Estimated power outages

Governor Cooper declares state of emergency due to winter weather

Do not use gasoline-powered tools, generators or engines in enclosed or even partially enclosed spaces. Use them outdoors, at least 20 feet from doors, windows and air vents.

Do not use charcoal grills or propane stoves indoors, even in a fireplace.

Never use the stove or other gas appliances to heat your home.

Do not idle your car, truck or other vehicle in the garage, even if the garage door to the outside is open. Fumes can build up quickly in the garage and living area of your home.

Install a carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for installation and maintenance. If used correctly, these detectors can save lives by alerting people to increasing levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Keep rooms well ventilated.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10347992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Don Schwenneker breaks down how to stay safe while driving in winter weather.

School closings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina is dealing with Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Flash Flood Warnings today through Friday.Freezing rain is falling in areas north of Interstate 85, while areas south are seeing heavy rain and even hearing some thunder.Ice has been seen accumulating on trees, bushes, power lines and other raised surfaces from as far south as Durham, Orange and Wake counties.Theare in effect for counties along Interstate 85 and north. This advisory lasts until Friday at 7 a.m., and it means that these areas could see between .25 and .5 inches of ice accumulation.For context, less than .25 inches of ice can coat tree limbs and power lines, as well as causing some slick spots on raises surfaces. With more than .25 inches of ice accumulation, tree limbs begin to sag and break and roads become icy. That is when power outages tend to become widespread.is in effect for Chatham, Franklin, Halifax, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Stanly and Wake counties until 7 a.m. Friday. These counties could see less than .25 inches of ice accumulation.This morning, freezing rain has been reported as far south as Wake County. Ice accumulation, so far, has remained confined to raised surfaces.However, ice is not the only potential problem with this storm.is in effect for all counties south or east of Wake County from 10 a.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday. Between 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall in these areas. That rain will be falling on already saturated ground, which is a recipe for flooding.Another potential problem is the wind. Gusts between 25-30 miles per hour have been reported since midnight. Those windy conditions will continue throughout the day. That wind coupled with iced tree limbs could result in downed trees and power lines.The rain will last until around 12 p.m. Thursday. It will then likely taper off for the early afternoon and fire back up late afternoon into Friday.The morning started out with many people looking out their windows thinking it was nothing more than a typical rain event. However, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker explained why that early reaction was premature."This is a slow-moving event. So in our fast-paced lives when we can have a meal delivered from our phone to our door in less than an hour, everybody thinks everything should happen right now. But mother nature has her own timeline," Big Weather said. "That's why these Winter Storm Warnings go from now until tomorrow morning. It is going to take a while. If you're looking outside and going, 'It's not that bad.' This is a several hour event. It will take a while for that ice to build up."Duke Energy is projecting that the hazardous wintry precipitation and high-winds could cause nearly 1 million power outages - some lasting several days - beginning Thursday in North Carolina and South Carolina, based on the storm's current forecasted track.Duke Energy said it has thousands of employees supporting the company's response, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company's Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance."This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages," said Governor Roy Cooper. "People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western and Piedmont counties."The governor issued an executive order in advance of the inclement weather, declaring a state of emergency and allowing for transportation waivers permitting utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state and get faster access to communities that have lost power. The governor also authorized the activation of 40 National Guard personnel to support fallen tree and debris removal.Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are cautioning people not to use gasoline-powered generators or tools, outdoor grills and camp stoves in enclosed spaces. These devices should be used outside only and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and air vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.To stay safe:Due to anticipated weather,announced it has canceled all of its in-person instruction and will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Feb. 18.facilities will also be closed and remote learning, meal services and in-person events will be canceled on Thursday.School-based virtual events will be canceled as well due to the possibility of power outages. The day will be a teacher workday and there will be no scheduled online classes. DPS will use accumulated instructional hours to make up the day.has canceled all classes, both in-person and remote classes, on Thursday.