If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news: Warmer air is on the way

Make sure you're on the lookout for black ice as snow continues to melt. But if you're tired of the wintry weather, there is good news. A warming trend is on the way, but that will bring rain as well.

High pressure will settle across the region bringing clear skies and as that high shifts east, southerly winds will drive in warmer air.

You will be able to feel the difference Friday and Saturday with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Those temperatures are close to normal for this time of the year. The average high in the Triangle is 55 degrees.

Another approaching storm system will bring us rain along with the warmer temperatures, but at least the warm-up will keep the precipitation as all rain.

Highs in the 50s look to stick around through next week. The long range pattern indicates most of the country will experience above-average temperatures next week.
