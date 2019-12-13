Weather

More Rain Tonight

A rainy and cold Friday as low pressure tracks up the East Coast. The rain will continue this evening and then taper off after midnight. Temperatures will hold steady and then rise a bit, then fall back towards sunrise. By morning, temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s in most spots.

Another round of showers will move across the region tomorrow, mainly in the morning. The showers will taper off by late morning, although another brief shower could move through late in the afternoon. Skies may brighten a bit into the afternoon, with warmer highs in the low and mid 50s. A gusty wind to 25 mph will make it feel a bit cool though.

Sunday is shaping up to be a sunny and mild day with highs in the mid 50s to near 60. So the weekend will end on a pleasant note!

Have a great weekend!

Chris



