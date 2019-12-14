Morning Rain Today

Much of the Triangle has absorbed well over an inch of rain since Friday morning. There will be some more to come today before some drier air finally begins to penetrate the Carolinas, especially later this afternoon and tonight. And while the rain has been beneficial, we must still be prepared for flooding of some streets, highways and in areas of poor drainage today, as well as a few patches of dense fog during the morning hours.As surface high pressure builds in from the west, the drier air will help bring a clearing sky tonight, and then a sunny sky and much nicer weather tomorrow. The presence of the sun alone will allow most daytime temperatures to reach the 50s.A storm system moving into Northern California this weekend will move to the east, and it will cause a low pressure system to form over Arkansas by early Monday morning. A cold front extending southward from this storm will push eastward as the area of low pressure tracks to the northeast, eventually reaching the eastern Ohio Valley on Monday night. As this cold front approaches, it will lead to increasing clouds across the Triangle early next week, and eventually more wet weather later Monday night into Tuesday.Dry, cooler weather will follow Tuesday night and Wednesday and this dry stable weather should last through the rest of next week.A storm system moving into California Wednesday might move far enough to the east to bring increasing cloudiness late next week and some wet weather for the start of the weekend before Christmas.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart