Wall-to-Wall Sunshine Today

After a very warm Sunday across Central North Carolina, a weakening frontal boundary will move through Sunday night. While most areas will remain dry, an isolated shower or thunderstorm across parts of the region cannot be ruled out Sunday night. It will not be quite as warm on Monday behind this front with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s across Central North Carolina.

It will then turn cloudy and much cooler on Tuesday and there will be some rain showers around as an area of low pressure passes by to our south. It will remain unsettled on Wednesday with more shower chances across the region before it dries out Thursday. After yet another chance for rain later on Friday into Friday night, it will turn breezy and cool for Mother's Day weekend with afternoon highs 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for both Saturday and Mother's Day itself.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart


