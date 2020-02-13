Weather

Wall-to-Wall Sunshine for Sunday

After an absolutely pleasant day today, tomorrow will be even better! High pressure will continue to provide wall to wall sunshine tomorrow. A stiff southwesterly breeze in the wind will allow for temperatures to skyrocket into the 80s. A few more clouds will come back into view by tomorrow night, but we'll remain dry.

A cold front dips to the south on Monday. This boundary will knock temperatures down a few degrees, but we'll continue to stay warm. There's a slight chance for a spotty shower on Monday, but the day as a whole will be nice and dry.

Tuesday will be much cooler and filled with more clouds. The next best chance for showers and storms arrives Tuesday evening and may continue into the early part of Wednesday morning.

The remainder of the week will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with below normal temperatures.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson


