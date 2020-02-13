Weather

Into the 90s by Middle of the Week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The overall weather pattern east of the Rockies is being dominated by
a surface ridge of high pressure now moving across the Ohio River

Valley early this morning and it will arrive across the mid-Atlantic by
this afternoon.

Today will be the lone "cool/comfortable" day of the forecast as dry,
Canadian air continues to filter southward on north to north-northeast
winds delivering sunny skies and a refreshing air mass. Once this area
of high pressure shifts over the western Atlantic tonight and into
tomorrow, our surface winds will move to the southwest and that will
kick off a warming trend through mid-week. Look for temperatures to
climb into the 80s for tomorrow and the lower 90s by Wednesday and

Thursday. It will also become more humid, especially by Wednesday.

A few showers will try to make a run at the northern tier of counties
in North Carolina tomorrow in conjunction with a storm sliding across
the eastern Great Lakes. Current thinking is that with the surface
ridge in place, most of North Carolina stays dry for tomorrow,
with any showers relegated to areas north of the state line in
Virginia.

Meanwhile, what is left of an upper-level low over the Big Bend area
of Texas today will head east and reaches the Carolinas by

Thursday. This feature will help funnel deep moisture northward
helping to give us the uptick in dew points for the end of the week
and the increased risk of showers and thunderstorms starting up
Thursday afternoon. This threat for rain will linger into Sunday
before another ridge of high pressure develops into early next week.

Have a great Monday!

Big Weather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 7 arrested from Raleigh break-ins amid unrest
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
Manager of black-owned Raleigh store calls looting 'despicable'
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Raleigh police chief calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests
Michael Jordan demands change after George Floyd's death
Ashley Christensen at Chuck's on Sunday cleaning up damage
Show More
NYC mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
COVID-19 LATEST: NC to observe Day of Mourning
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News