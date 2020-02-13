Into the 90s by Middle of the Week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The overall weather pattern east of the Rockies is being dominated bya surface ridge of high pressure now moving across the Ohio RiverValley early this morning and it will arrive across the mid-Atlantic bythis afternoon.Today will be the lone "cool/comfortable" day of the forecast as dry,Canadian air continues to filter southward on north to north-northeastwinds delivering sunny skies and a refreshing air mass. Once this areaof high pressure shifts over the western Atlantic tonight and intotomorrow, our surface winds will move to the southwest and that willkick off a warming trend through mid-week. Look for temperatures toclimb into the 80s for tomorrow and the lower 90s by Wednesday andThursday. It will also become more humid, especially by Wednesday.A few showers will try to make a run at the northern tier of countiesin North Carolina tomorrow in conjunction with a storm sliding acrossthe eastern Great Lakes. Current thinking is that with the surfaceridge in place, most of North Carolina stays dry for tomorrow,with any showers relegated to areas north of the state line inVirginia.Meanwhile, what is left of an upper-level low over the Big Bend areaof Texas today will head east and reaches the Carolinas byThursday. This feature will help funnel deep moisture northwardhelping to give us the uptick in dew points for the end of the weekand the increased risk of showers and thunderstorms starting upThursday afternoon. This threat for rain will linger into Sundaybefore another ridge of high pressure develops into early next week.Have a great Monday!Big Weather