Tropical Storm Isaias exits North Carolina 7 hours after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isaias made landfall as a Category One hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County, North Carolina, at 11:10 p.m. Monday. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia, having been in North Carolina for just under 7 hours.

In a 1 p.m. update, Isaias was close to Philadelphia and about 80 miles west-southwest of New York City. As of 11 a.m., the storm is moving north at 35 miles per hour with 70 mph maximum sustained winds.

Isaias brought dangerous wind, heavy rain and storm surge to different areas from the coast all the way into central North Carolina. The town of Oak Island, which is near where Isaias made landfall, sustained significant damage, according to a social media post by town officials.





According to Gov. Roy Cooper the storm spawned multiple tornadoes. At least two people died from those tornadoes in Bertie County.
The heaviest rain recorded so far was around 5 inches in the Wilmington area. Isaias dropped between 1-3 inches all across the rest of central and eastern North Carolina.

The rest of Tuesday is looking beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures stay in the upper 80s and there is a chance for scattered storms, because the same weather pattern that pushed Isaias out of our area will continue to funnel atmospheric disturbances across North Carolina, which could develop into pop up storms.

Drone video shows boats piled up at Southport Marina after Isaias
The only watches and warnings that remain are for flooding. Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

In Ocean Isle, several homes caught fire shortly after Hurricane Isaias made landfall.

WATCH: Ocean Isle mayor discusses Isaias' landfall with ABC11
As of 1:50 p.m., there were more than 224,000 people in North Carolina without power. Click here for the latest on power outages.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle, damaging homes and buildings in the area. The island is closed at this time.


