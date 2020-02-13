Isaias Bringing Flooding Downpours, Gusty Winds Late Monday-Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. There's a slight chance for a shower or pop-up storm northwest of the Triangle, but otherwise central North Carolina will remain dry throughout the night.Isaias is rounding the western edge of the Atlantic and will turn to the north. With the lingering trough over the Great Lakes, Isaias should move north, then gradually north-northeast off the coast of Georgia tomorrow. Then Isaias may make landfall just south of Myrtle Beach tomorrow night as a tropical storm.Overall, tomorrow will be cloudy and windy with rain arriving later in the day from Isaias. Sustained wind speeds will be coming out of the southeast from 15-25mph. While a few scattered showers and storms will appear tomorrow morning and afternoon, the stronger storms will appear tomorrow night. The Sandhills and southern Coastal Plain will receive the storms first and those storms will progress to the north, reaching the Triangle before midnight.Heavy rain and gusty winds will persist overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. The worst of Isaias will impact central North Carolina from 3am Tuesday until 10am Tuesday.Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage for tomorrow then torrential rainfall will be our primary concern with this system tomorrow night and Tuesday morning along with gusty winds. Flooding is certainly possible with this system with 3-6" of rain possible by Tuesday afternoon. Expect wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph tomorrow night and Tuesday with the strongest winds found east of I-95. Peak wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible along the Outer Banks. Power outages will certainly be an issue as well, especially for areas along the I-95 corridor.With the exit of Isaias come Tuesday evening, a lingering trough will continue to provide a few more chances for scattered showers and storms for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson