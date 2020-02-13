Isaias Bringing Flooding Downpours, Gusty Winds Late Tonight-Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Isaias is the main event in the weather for the Triangle over the next couple of days.As of 2 a.m. EDT, Tropical Storm Isaias was about 65 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, or about 330 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Maximum-sustained winds were 70 mph with movement to the north-northwest at 9 mph. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for our area.Isaias had to contend with westerly shear yesterday, exposing the center of the storm at times. This kept the storm from strengthening and will continue to be a factor today. The storm is rounding the western edge of the Atlantic high, and is making much more northward progress as a result. There will be a turn to the north and then north-northeast today, along with an increase in forward speed. This will happen as a trough over the Mississippi Valley begins to work eastward. The trough will draw Isaias inland between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina tonight after midnight. The storm will then move northward overnight, ending up northeast of the Triangle by 8 a.m. tomorrow.There is still some disagreement with the forward speed of the storm, but model consensus is leaning toward the slower forward motion; the GFS remains the outlier with a faster progress, and would have the center of the storm to our northeast by daybreak tomorrow. There is still some suggestion on the models for a slightly more westward track; this raises the concern that the center of the storm could pass right over the Triangle early tomorrow.The first outer bands north of Isaias are being shown by the short range models to arrive in the Triangle mid-morning; scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to pass across the area through the afternoon. The rain and thunderstorms will then increase in coverage late today into this evening, and torrential rainfall will be our primary concern with this system through tomorrow morning. Flooding is possible with this system, as we expect a general 3-6 inches of rain in the next 24-36 hours. Though we still have to watch for the possibility of slight strengthening today as the center of the storm remains over the warm waters off the Southeast coast, we generally anticipate wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph tonight into early tomorrow here in the Triangle, with the strongest winds found along and east of Interstate 95. Peak wind gusts to 70 mph are possible along the Outer Banks. Rainfall should cut off quickly tomorrow morning once the center of the storm passes, though winds will be slower to subside.Once Isaias exits tomorrow, we will be watching the lingering trough to the west of us for the remainder of the week. It will bring scattered thunderstorm coverage through the remainder of the week with the possibility of downpours due to lingering tropical moisture in the area. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 80s to near 90 for each day.As we head into the weekend, thunderstorm chances diminish as the large upper-level high begins to slide East, with the upper-level trough lifting away. However, we could still see a couple of short waves over the weekend and even into Monday that give at least a possibility for a thunderstorm each day.Have a great Monday and stay weather-aware today!Big Weather