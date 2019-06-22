Low to Mid 80s Sunday

A few showers or thunderstorms can't be ruled out late this afternoon and evening, mainly across
the southern portion of our viewing area as a convective complex moves through eastern
Tennessee and the Piedmont of southern North Carolina. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch
for parts of southern NC until 9 PM, including the extreme southern portion of our viewing area.
By Sunday, a stalled front over South Carolina and Georgia will begin to lift northeast into
Central NC bringing a return to warmer and more humid conditions. A weak upper level disturbance across
northern South Carolina will help to trigger a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms along this
frontal boundary in the southern part of our viewing area. Temperatures will be a few degrees
warmer in the mid 80s with dew points slowly climbing into the mid to upper 60s.
The frontal boundary will lift northeast of the region by Monday as an upper level ridge
builds over the Southeast US. This will bring a moist flow from the Gulf of Mexico bringing
temperatures into the low 90s with dew points in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. A few isolated
storms may fire up late Tuesday along the Piedmont as a decaying cold front moves through, and
even in the far eastern parts of our area as a sea breeze pushes inland.
As we get to Wednesday, a shortwave trough moving through Georgia will allow for a weak
wave of surface low pressure to develop off the coast of South Carolina. The counterclockwise
flow around this low will turn winds to the northeast across our region bringing temperatures and
dew points down a few degrees.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
