Low to Mid 80s Sunday

A few showers or thunderstorms can't be ruled out late this afternoon and evening, mainly acrossthe southern portion of our viewing area as a convective complex moves through easternTennessee and the Piedmont of southern North Carolina. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watchfor parts of southern NC until 9 PM, including the extreme southern portion of our viewing area.By Sunday, a stalled front over South Carolina and Georgia will begin to lift northeast intoCentral NC bringing a return to warmer and more humid conditions. A weak upper level disturbance acrossnorthern South Carolina will help to trigger a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms along thisfrontal boundary in the southern part of our viewing area. Temperatures will be a few degreeswarmer in the mid 80s with dew points slowly climbing into the mid to upper 60s.The frontal boundary will lift northeast of the region by Monday as an upper level ridgebuilds over the Southeast US. This will bring a moist flow from the Gulf of Mexico bringingtemperatures into the low 90s with dew points in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. A few isolatedstorms may fire up late Tuesday along the Piedmont as a decaying cold front moves through, andeven in the far eastern parts of our area as a sea breeze pushes inland.As we get to Wednesday, a shortwave trough moving through Georgia will allow for a weakwave of surface low pressure to develop off the coast of South Carolina. The counterclockwiseflow around this low will turn winds to the northeast across our region bringing temperatures anddew points down a few degrees.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart