Dorian Arrives Thursday

Dorian began to track northward off the coast of Florida and will continue up the southeastern United States coast today. As it does so, sinking air on the periphery of Dorian will lead to dry and humid weather across the Triangle for today. Any showers from Dorian will graze the coastal areas. Highs will be near 90 once again today.A non-tropical storm system sweeping across the Northeast today will bring a cold front toward the area. This will cause the steering flow to be southwesterly, causing Dorian to take a northeasterly track Thursday into Friday. While this will prevent Dorian from tracking inland, it will continue to graze the coast and possibly make its fourth official landfall along the Outer Banks.Conditions will rapidly deteriorate on Thursday as Dorian nears.Bands of heavier rain will begin along the coast and extend inland to the Triangle. Coastal flooding, beach erosion and damaging tropical storm-force winds will occur along the coast of North Carolina later Thursday into Friday. Depending on the track of Dorian, and its intensity near the Outer Banks, a few hurricane-force gusts will be possible as well.These winds will lead to sporadic power outages and downed trees. Much less wind is expected across the Triangle and to the North & West, averaging 15-25 mph from Thursday into Friday. Gusts could top 40mph.Flooding rainfall is expected across far eastern North Carolina with amounts of 8-12 inches with up to 15 inches possible. Rain from Dorian will extend westward to the Triangle, but only an inch or two is expected. However, areas not too far north and west of the Triangle may have little or no rain. This will all depend on the track of Dorian.As Dorian tracks away later Friday, drying weather with typical conditions will develop across the state by the end of the day with a general area of surface high pressure supporting these conditions into the beginning of the weekend.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather