It's About to Get Wet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warm conditions will persist over the next few days as upper-level ridging centered between the Carolinas and Bermuda remains in place.There are changes moving in, however, as the surface high currently along the mid-Atlantic coast moves to Bermuda and Tropical Storm Eta remains over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This will change the flow over the Atlantic and draw a tropical air mass into Central North Carolina starting tomorrow. We will see noticeably higher levels of humidity for November, but much higher moisture overall. This moisture will pool ahead of an approaching cold front, and the combination of the increased moisture availability, frontal forcing arriving and a weak disturbance aloft will yield rain and thunderstorms. The rain will be heavy in some areas, and we likely end up with 1-3 inches. This could be enough for ponding of water and will raise some concern for flash flooding as the rain continues into Thursday as the slow-moving front arrives over the area.The front will move east of the Triangle Thursday night into Friday morning with drier air gradually filtering in behind it.The ridge offshore that had been in place earlier in the week will flatten out at this point with a trough passing over southern Canada and northern New England. Given the flow aloft becoming oriented west-east with heights close to average for this time of year, the front won't make it too far to the south, and the area of high pressure that follows it won't be all that strong. In fact, with an approaching trough over the Plains on Saturday and Eta expected to be either along the Gulf coast or over the Southeast, warm advection will produce at minimum clouds on Saturday and possibly some rain as well. Model guidance suggests that the upper-level trough gets sheared as the subtropical ridge remains over the western Atlantic, so a quick-moving wave will pass by to the north with showers possible into Sunday as well. Confidence in the forecast this weekend into early next week is not high, as tropical activity in November continues to complicate things.It does appear that once we get Eta out of the works, a large high builds eastward through the middle of the country early next week. This heads east toward us for the middle of next week, so we look to return to a drier stretch of weather by midweek.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather