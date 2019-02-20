It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Parts of central North Carolina experienced a brief brush with winter this week.
Rain and sleet arrived in the Triangle area Tuesday night; areas north and west of the Triangle saw a bit of sleet and snow.
Roads look good for most of the viewing area this morning but as more precipitation moves in and temperatures continue to drop icy conditions could develop so please be careful.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/LLqOkZraZ1— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 20, 2019
Temperatures were below or around the freezing point Wednesday morning, making for a bit of an icy commute for some.
The cold, soaking rain will diminish Wednesday night but it will remain damp with slowly rising temperatures.
The @NWS continues the Winter Weather Advisory through Noon. Pockets of sleet/wintry mix are still possible through mid-morning. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/XZH44IYpXc— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 20, 2019
It will remain wet and chilly Thursday.
Wet, chilly, generally ugly weather continues for Friday and Saturday.
Saturday we will see another storm pass through the nation's midsection and draw tropical moisture north, leading to a more substantial rain. Temperatures will mainly be in the 40s through this time, topping out at or just above 50 each day.
On Sunday, we finally break out of the chilly air, but it still looks wet.
Full forecast here.
There’s ice on these crepe myrtles in @CityofRoxboro but so far, the roads are just wet as the early morning commute gets underway. Drive carefully! Students will be out and about 2 hours later than usual today. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/xXelH7BFCd— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) February 20, 2019