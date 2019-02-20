WEATHER

It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Parts of central North Carolina are waking up to slick roads Wednesday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Parts of central North Carolina experienced a brief brush with winter this week.

Rain and sleet arrived in the Triangle area Tuesday night; areas north and west of the Triangle saw a bit of sleet and snow.



Temperatures were below or around the freezing point Wednesday morning, making for a bit of an icy commute for some.

The cold, soaking rain will diminish Wednesday night but it will remain damp with slowly rising temperatures.



It will remain wet and chilly Thursday.

Wet, chilly, generally ugly weather continues for Friday and Saturday.

Saturday we will see another storm pass through the nation's midsection and draw tropical moisture north, leading to a more substantial rain. Temperatures will mainly be in the 40s through this time, topping out at or just above 50 each day.

On Sunday, we finally break out of the chilly air, but it still looks wet.

Full forecast here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherrainsnowdurham county newsnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Temps Slowly Rising
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
More Weather
Top Stories
Moore County man accused of starving horses
Live: 9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
Want to work for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers?
Durham pastor reflects on spending 50 years in one pulpit
Beware of hidden risks with 'free trial' offers
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Fortnite and Nerf join forces; Blasters and Super Soakers coming soon
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Show More
Husband mistakenly buys turnips instead of tulips on Valentine's Day
Durham shooting suspect may be in Mebane, sheriff says
Durham Police investigate third BB&T bank robbery in a week
Durham mayor, immigration advocates push to expand U-Visa program
Overdose victims lead to dismantling of alleged Orange County drug ring
More News