WEATHER

It's going to be cold tonight, Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

An area of cold, Canadian high pressure centered to the west will produce a very chilly night across central North Carolina. Most areas will have lows in the lower and middle 20s tonight with mostly clear skies and a light northwesterly breeze. Despite sunshine on Wednesday, it will be brisk and cold with highs only in the middle 40s. It'll be another dry and chilly day on Thursday with a good deal of sun and highs near 50.

More clouds will be around Thursday night into Friday as a warm front lifts through the area. This front will bring a small chance of a shower later Thursday night into Friday, but most areas will remain dry. It will also be milder on Friday as a warmer air mass moves in thanks to the warm front. The afternoon high will be around 60 on Friday.

A storm system moving through on Saturday will bring some showers, especially in the afternoon and at night. It will dry out on Sunday behind the front with a gusty breeze from the west. There'll be some breaks of sun and it will be quite mild as well with highs in the upper 60s. It will remain dry and mild heading into next Monday as well.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
2 tornadoes touch down in eastern NC
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Wet weather may cause issues on Triangle roads
Fun facts about the North Pole
More Weather
Top Stories
Mack Brown returns to UNC with 5-year, $3.5M annual deal
'Shut up or we'll kill you': Duke student describes apartment robbery
Cary man charged after gun goes off, bullet hits son during Thanksgiving argument
Suspect in Wake Forest Supercuts robbery arrested
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
Fayetteville man charged after girlfriend found strangled to death in Illinois
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Show More
DNA evidence links man to 1990 cold rape case in Fayetteville
Thousands of potential marrow donors register to help expectant mother
Former AZ teacher accused of having sex with teen, arrested in Cary
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
More News