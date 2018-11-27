An area of cold, Canadian high pressure centered to the west will produce a very chilly night across central North Carolina. Most areas will have lows in the lower and middle 20s tonight with mostly clear skies and a light northwesterly breeze. Despite sunshine on Wednesday, it will be brisk and cold with highs only in the middle 40s. It'll be another dry and chilly day on Thursday with a good deal of sun and highs near 50.More clouds will be around Thursday night into Friday as a warm front lifts through the area. This front will bring a small chance of a shower later Thursday night into Friday, but most areas will remain dry. It will also be milder on Friday as a warmer air mass moves in thanks to the warm front. The afternoon high will be around 60 on Friday.A storm system moving through on Saturday will bring some showers, especially in the afternoon and at night. It will dry out on Sunday behind the front with a gusty breeze from the west. There'll be some breaks of sun and it will be quite mild as well with highs in the upper 60s. It will remain dry and mild heading into next Monday as well.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell