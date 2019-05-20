It's not yet hurricane season, but a tropical storm could soon form

Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but we're already seeing some action in the tropics.The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in between Bermuda and the Bahamas. It has a 60 percent chance of intensifying to a subtropical or tropical storm Monday night through Tuesday.Hurricane hunters are scheduled to look at this disturbance Monday afternoon. If it becomes a tropical storm it will be named Andrea.Despite how strong it gets, it likely won't be an issue for the East Coast. Models curve it back east out to sea later this week.Early season tropical storms aren't rare. At least one named storm has formed before hurricane season for the past four years.