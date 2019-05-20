Weather

It's not yet hurricane season, but a tropical storm could soon form

By
Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but we're already seeing some action in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in between Bermuda and the Bahamas. It has a 60 percent chance of intensifying to a subtropical or tropical storm Monday night through Tuesday.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to look at this disturbance Monday afternoon. If it becomes a tropical storm it will be named Andrea.

READ MORE: ABC11'S Hurricane Central

Despite how strong it gets, it likely won't be an issue for the East Coast. Models curve it back east out to sea later this week.

Early season tropical storms aren't rare. At least one named storm has formed before hurricane season for the past four years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate misses Wake Co. court date
911 caller: Man shot by Raleigh officer was vet 'having a flashback'
Dad who mistook daughter for intruder and killed her arrested for drugs
Raleigh cracks top 10 for worst mosquito cities, Orkin says
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Fayetteville home
At least 6 hurt in 'Go Topless Jeep weekend' in Texas
Fallen soldiers honored during Fort Bragg's All American Week
Show More
Lidl to open stores in Raleigh, Cary by spring 2020
Passenger-only ferry now sailing between Hatteras and Ocracoke
Raleigh man stunned after student loans paid off by graduation speaker
Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs
NJ police officer pins teen, punches him in head on video
More TOP STORIES News