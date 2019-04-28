More Clouds Today

A storm will track across the Delmarva Peninsula today dragging a cold front through the Triangle this afternoon. There will be little in the way of moisture for this front to work, so most locations will remain dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The southwest breezes in advance of the cold front will send warmer air into the region.All-in-all a fairly nice day for April.The cold front will exit to the south and east tonight with high pressure nosing in from the north. This will promote clearing skies and comfortably cool air.High pressure will remain in control Monday with dry weather under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with a northeast flow in place. However, the flow will become more southeast in the afternoon as high pressure begins to exit the region.High pressure will be centered offshore Tuesday which will allow for more of a southerly flow to pump warmer and more moist air into the area. This setup will remain in place through Wednesday. Temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will soar well into the 80s with sunshine and a few clouds both days.It will be another warm day Thursday in advance of an approaching cold front. This front will be in no hurry to head east, but by Friday will be close enough to bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day. Long range computer models hint that next weekend may turn out dry if the front can clear the area fast enough.Have a great day!Steve Stewart