Storms This Evening

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PMA cold front approaching from the west will set off scattered thunderstorms this evening across the region. While we need the rain, some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and quarter sized hail the main threats. Storms should be most widespread between 6 and 10 pm, and be out of the region by 11 or 12 tonight.Behind the front, cooler air will build into the region for the weekend. There could be a few left over showers tomorrow, but they should be fairly spotty. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs tomorrow will only be in the low and mid 80s---a huge improvement over the mid 90s to low 100s we've seen for the past week!Another cold front will approach on Sunday, but the atmosphere will be so dry that nothing more than a few showers are possible. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.A very pleasant air mass will arrive for Monday & Tuesday. Sunny skies, low humidity, lows in the 50s, highs in the low 80s--it's going to be nice!Have a great weekend,Chris