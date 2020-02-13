Hot Weekend!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some showers and thunderstorms to the west of the Triangle this afternoon will drift into the region this evening before dissipating.Any showers or storms should diminish a little after midnight, with lows in the low 70s.Saturday will be a hot day in the low and mid 90s with a good deal of sunshine. Humidity levels in the Triangle may lower a bit from what they were today, but it will still be muggy. The best chances for an afternoon shower or storm will be along and east of I-95.Slightly higher pressure Sunday will lead to a dry day area wide. It will feel just a little hotter with both temperatures and dew points creeping up a bit ahead of the next disturbance. Monday, this disturbance will pass to our north through the mid-Atlantic. The best shower and thunderstorm activity will also remain to the north, but a shower or storm still will be possible in the afternoon or early evening in the region.Heat and humidity will rebuild into the middle to latter parts of next week. While a couple of rogue thundershowers are possible in the summer heat during the middle part of next week, most should stay dry.A better chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to move across the area next Friday.Have a great weekend and stay cool!Chris