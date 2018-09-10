WEATHER

La temporada de huracanes está aquí ¿estás listo?

Estas listo para la temporada de huracanes?

La temporada de huracanes está aquí ¿estás listo?

Estos son las cosas importantes para que su familia esta preparado.

Todo sobre el huracan Florence

  • Una bolsa con ropa, jabon, desodorante, pasta dental, cepillo de dientes

  • Bolsas plasticos

  • Dinero efectivo

  • Mapa de papel

  • Luz de tormenta
