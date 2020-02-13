One Last Round of Rain Saturday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A cold front will continue to move through central North Carolina sparking another round of scattered showers and storms Saturday. The overall threat for severe weather is low, but some storms could produce localized flash flooding.High pressure ushers in drier and cooler air starting Sunday. We'll really feel the difference Monday as highs drop to the low to mid 70s. Dry weather will stick around through Wednesday.Rain chances will go back up Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches the state. Highs will warm to the up 80s and low 90s during the second half of the week.Have a great weekend!-Brittany BellBig Weather