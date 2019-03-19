accuweather

March full moon, first day of spring coincide for last supermoon of 2019

EMBED <>More Videos

Find out how to see the next supermoon and other astronomy events in March 2019.

Skywatchers are getting a big and bright way to celebrate spring: a supermoon will appear just hours after the vernal equinox.

RELATED: What is a supermoon?
EMBED More News Videos

Ever wonder what actually makes a moon "super?" AccuWeather has the answer.



On Wednesday, the official start of spring is at exactly 5:58 p.m. ET, while the moon will become full at 9:43 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

SEE ALSO: March 2019 astronomy events

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth. This means it appears bigger and brighter than usual.

Supermoon enthusiasts have been spoiled recently, as this is the third one we've seen this year. It will be the last one until February 2020.

Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathermoonstarspaceaccuweatherscience
ACCUWEATHER
What is a 'bomb cyclone?'
What is an earthquake? What happens when the ground starts to shake
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting on Remington Circle in Durham
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
Can you believe this $4.5 million home is right here in Durham?
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Marine's photo used to swindle CA hair stylist out of her life savings
Police warn of 'zombie raccoons' possibly infected with distemper
As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash Co. woman
Show More
Wake County gives $4M property to Fuquay-Varina for free
'New beginning:' Atlantic Beach man still rebuilding after Florence
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy gets gift of mobility
More TOP STORIES News