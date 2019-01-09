RALEIGH (WTVD) --For the last few days, we've been talking about snow chances this weekend. Here are Big Weather's latest predictions:
A couple of days ago I tweeted this out:
This is where we are when it comes to the chances for #snow on the coming weekend. It's possible is the current category. We are not in the "likely" category ATTM regardless of what your phone says... #SNOMG pic.twitter.com/XnWxcjsA70— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 7, 2019
We were in the "it's possible" forecast for winter weather. That's why you were seeing a snowflake on your weather apps.
Wednesday morning, I tweeted this:
Cold air and lots of wind headed in today. As far the winter weather on Saturday, the models are coming into agreement. I'm thinking rain "looks more likely" across the area, with a wintry mix possible Saturday night, especially NW of Triangle. pic.twitter.com/FPzFWnijoK— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 9, 2019
We are now in the "looks more likely" category as the models start to come into agreement.
First the European. It's done a nice job this year and has back offed the snow the last several runs. Wednesday morning, it's still showing a mixed bag starting Saturday night.
It then changes everything to rain quickly early on Sunday and keeps it a rain event.
The American model is showing the mixed bag late Saturday evening. And it also quickly changes over to rain.
Don't focus on exact locations yet. We're still too far out for that or what type of precipitation we will see.
But we're getting an idea of timing and type.
Remember, a model does not a forecast make. We are also looking at maps like this one from the Weather Prediction Center:
Notice the two Ls.
When we see this type of double low pressure in the winter, it usually means a mixed precipitation/rain event, as opposed to the single low that brought the heavy snow in December.
As far as the system pulling out of here on Monday, models are putting us back in the "it's possible" category for snow.
Cold air and moisture will be wrapping in, and we'll have to watch for flakes flying sometime on Monday.