National Weather Service confirms tornado in Wendell

Heavy damage from possible tornado in Wendell. DeJuan Hoggard reports.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 in is First Alert Mode as severe weather moves through central North Carolina.

The good news is that the severe threat appears to be over for the ABC11 viewing area, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. In fact, no rain or storms are expected through the weekend.

Earlier, a Tornado Warning was issued for Wake, Nash and Franklin counties but it expired at 10:45 a.m.

The NWS reported later in the afternoon that damage in Wendell was caused by a tornado.

Wake County officials discuss damage from Wendell tornado.



Heavy rain and wind accompanied hail in some areas Monday morning.

In Wake County and Rolesville, a possible tornado touched down, damaging trees and some structures.

Video filmed by Michael Hardee in downtown Raleigh on Monday morning.



A farm near the intersection of Rolesville Road and Davistown Road sustained significant damage. Trees were toppled and uprooted on the property, falling on fences and in areas where farm animals lived.



None of the animals was harmed, according to the farm owner. Also, amazingly none of the trees fell on the owner's home.

However, the roof of a barn on the property appeared to have been damaged.

Dejuan Hoggard shows storm damage at a farm on Rolesville Road.



A Wake County school bus was forced off the road on Colston Crossing in Zebulon. No students were on the bus and the driver was not injured.



Also in Zebulon, a tree fell through the home of an elementary school teacher. The teacher was not at home when the tree fell, but her pets -- two cats and several ferrets -- were inside the home.

While ABC11 crews were on scene, neighbors were able to pull the teacher's ferrets out of a window safely. The condition of her cats has not been determined.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
