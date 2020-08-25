tropical depression

Laura now a hurricane, continuing on path to hit the U.S. as a major Category 3 Wednesday or Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Laura could approach the Texas-Louisiana border as a major hurricane in the coming days.

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters reported that Laura became a hurricane shortly after moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to continue intensifying on a path to hit the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane capable of "devastating" damage.

The eye of Laura is 625 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La.



Recent forecasts show Laura making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Houston Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Forecasters warn that seawater higher than a basketball hoop could swamp entire communities.

Towns near the Louisiana-Texas state line are bracing for the worst. Laura already killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.

Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain Friday night into Saturday.

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?



Marco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



KEY POINTS:
  • Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
  • For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.


Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

