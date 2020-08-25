tropical depression

Laura could become Category 3 Hurricane as it moves over warm water in Gulf of Mexico

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marco has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and will dissipate Wednesday, but Tropical Storm Laura could approach the Texas-Louisiana border as a major hurricane.

Laura is just behind Marco, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane with top winds now measured at 65 mph at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the anticipated intensity of Laura, possibly having it hit as a Category 3 after moving over warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. Recent forecasts show Laura making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Houston Wednesday night into Thursday morning.



Laura is just west of Cuba as of 5 a.m. Tuesday after hovering over Cuba on Monday. Laura has prompted a Hurricane Watch from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

The storm has killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Laura would transition to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley and could race east to bring North Carolina some rain this weekend.

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?



Marco brought heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans around 6 p.m. Monday night but the ragged storm continued to weaken.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



KEY POINTS:
  • Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
  • For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.


WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Marco weakens to tropical depression; Laura strengthens
Marco weakens tropical storm as Tropical Storm Laura strengthens
Tropical storms Marco, Laura tracking toward Louisiana coast
Tropical Storm Marco, Laura forms, continues track to Gulf of Mexico
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham baby found safe after kidnapping: Police
Pedestrian hit, killed in Fayetteville
2020 RNC: GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
Durham mom says her child with autism struggles with virtual learning
Your info could be at stake in social media giveaways
LATEST: NC State pauses athletics due to COVID-19 cluster within program
Sen Tim. Scott hails progress made in America on race in RNC speech
Show More
O2 Fitness says new data shows gyms aren't spreading COVID-19
President Trump takes jab at Gov. Cooper while in NC
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
Students still paying for downtown living after classes move online
Cybersecurity experts issue warnings as schools begin remotely
More TOP STORIES News