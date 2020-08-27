tropical depression

Laura weakens to Tropical Storm; still tracking north across Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning in southwest Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, forecasters said.

As of 1 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center reported Laura had been downgraded to a Tropical Storm with maxiumum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Laura is moving north at 15 mph, a brisk pace and good news for keeping rain totals down. The eye is about 50 miles east-southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana.

WATCH: Damage caused by Laura during landfall
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 had reporters in Lake Charles, LA, Port Arthur, TX, and Orange, TX as Laura made landfall with powerful winds. Watch a compilation of landfall moments here.



Laura is now responsible for at least one US death, a 14-year-old girl killed by a falling tree in Vernon Parish, Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, around 2 a.m. It was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph), making it the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

The storm's power has raised fears of a 20-foot (6-meter) storm surge that forecasters say would be "unsurvivable" and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast. The surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the coastline.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana and Texas. Some of those communities could be without power for weeks, according to local officials.

Hurricane-force winds continued through the morning, with forecasters downgrading Laura to a Category 1 storm by 11 a.m. EST.

EMBED More News Videos

Laura still has winds of around 120 miles per hour.



Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

Before the storm became a hurricane, Laura was blamed for 11 deaths in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where the storm knocked out power and caused major flooding.



Laura is expected to eventually weaken to a post-tropical depression and work its way through the Ohio River Valley. It could eventually race east across Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina, dumping heavy rain along its way.

WATCH: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale for hurricanes

EMBED More News Videos

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed.



Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Hurricane Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas
Hurricane Laura expected to make landfall as Category 3 storm
Marco weakens to tropical depression; Laura strengthens
Marco weakens tropical storm as Tropical Storm Laura strengthens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Coach K on athletes taking stand for social justice
Louisiana teen killed by falling tree during Hurricane Laura
LATEST: NC reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases
NBA players decide to resume playoffs, sources tell ESPN
COVID-19 versus allergies: How to tell the difference
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
Show More
NC groups sending barbecue to feed Laura victims
People who didn't evacuate told 'Put Social Sec. number in pocket'
DNC Chair strikes back at Trump as RNC nears end
RNC night 3 speakers include Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway
Pence denounces violence in Republican convention speech
More TOP STORIES News