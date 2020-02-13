Near 90 Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This afternoon will be rather pleasant as high pressure begins to set up over the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. A north-northwest flow will funnel cooler, drier air into the region; this will create less humid and more comfortable conditions for the Triangle. Temperatures will return to the middle 80s for most, and remain in the low to mid-80s for the majority of the week.A weak boundary will pass through the eastern portions of the state later today, which could produce a shower or thunderstorm, mainly to the south and east towards the coast. Most of the region should stay dry with rather refreshing conditions!High pressure will begin to shift through the mid-Atlantic to the Southeast Monday. A mostly sunny sky with seasonable conditions and lower humidity will remain through the day. A few areas far to the southwest could have a stray shower or thunderstorm caused by the disturbance Tropical Storm Cristobal will create in the Southeast; however, the high pressure should keep most of the area dry. As this high shifts east and weakens Tuesday, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will migrate into much of the Triangle, especially for eastern cities.A cold front will develop midweek as Cristobal migrates over the Great Lakes and southern Canada. This front will stretch over much of the eastern United States, sweeping through the Triangle late Wednesday and Thursday. Periods of rain and afternoon thunderstorms are expected. A brief dry period will be ushered in for most of the day Friday.A second line of showers and thunderstorms could return to the area late Friday and Saturday as another front sets up along the coast.Unsettled weather could potentially last through the weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart