Feeling Like Summer This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be a brief thunderstorm tonight, primarily south of the Triangle, but the vast majority of central North Carolina will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s.
Tomorrow start off mostly sunny before transitioning into a partly cloudy sky. A cold front moves through the region tomorrow afternoon. The cold front won't knock off the heat but it will be slightly less humid tomorrow compared to today.
A few more brief showers/storms may appear Thursday afternoon/evening, but it will still be very warm and muggy with a mixture of sun and clouds. Friday-Sunday appear dry but will remain hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s. Stay cool out there!
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson
