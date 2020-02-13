Feeling Like Summer This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be a brief thunderstorm tonight, primarily south of the Triangle, but the vast majority of central North Carolina will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s.Tomorrow start off mostly sunny before transitioning into a partly cloudy sky. A cold front moves through the region tomorrow afternoon. The cold front won't knock off the heat but it will be slightly less humid tomorrow compared to today.A few more brief showers/storms may appear Thursday afternoon/evening, but it will still be very warm and muggy with a mixture of sun and clouds. Friday-Sunday appear dry but will remain hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s. Stay cool out there!Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson