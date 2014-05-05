Level 1 Severe Weather Risk for Parts of NC

Over the next several hours, the Sandhills & southern half of the Coastal Plain should remain weather aware. We've already seen tornado warnings appear just west and south of the @ABC11_WTVD viewing area (counties outlined in black).— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) October 11, 2020
Main threat=damaging winds, isolated tornado. pic.twitter.com/gkxtZki6h6
Otherwise, tonight will feature scattered showers and storms and some of them will be quite strong.
A few remnant showers will be around for tomorrow, mainly in the morning, but there won't be any severe weather tomorrow. Monday will be warm and humid with limited sunshine and highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.
A cold front moves through the Carolinas on Tuesday and will allow for drier air to filter into our region. High pressure will build in behind the front and provide a mostly sunny sky. This will remain until Friday when another cold front arrives and brings the chance for a few PM showers.
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson