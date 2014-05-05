Weather

Level 1 Severe Weather Risk for Parts of NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A warm front associated with post-tropical cyclone Delta is providing the possibility of severe weather for the Sandhills and southern half of the Coastal Plain tonight. This warm front has allowed for thunderstorms to grow and has produced weak rotation within these storms and have prompted tornado warnings. The main threat for south-central NC is a damaging wind gust or even an isolated tornado. The storm threat will begin to diminish after 8pm.



Otherwise, tonight will feature scattered showers and storms and some of them will be quite strong.

A few remnant showers will be around for tomorrow, mainly in the morning, but there won't be any severe weather tomorrow. Monday will be warm and humid with limited sunshine and highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

A cold front moves through the Carolinas on Tuesday and will allow for drier air to filter into our region. High pressure will build in behind the front and provide a mostly sunny sky. This will remain until Friday when another cold front arrives and brings the chance for a few PM showers.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs
Parts of central NC under marginal risk for severe weather
Cam Newton 'roaring' to play amid COVID-19 diagnosis, father says
Panthers beat Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014, 23-16
LATEST: 1,719 COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday
Man's body found in Raleigh creek; police investigating
Texas man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
Show More
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
Fayetteville woman shot, killed during dispute
Driver crashes, dies during chase with Highway Patrol trooper
Police investigating after man found dead in Durham
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
More TOP STORIES News