NC Weather: Severe weather risk increased to level 2 for central North Carolina

TORNADO WATCH: Scotland County
The National Weather Service has all of the region in a level two threat for severe storms. Monday morning, only the southernmost part of the region was under a level two risk, but the NWS has now extended that risk throughout the region.
There is a 60 percent chance of storms developing. If they do develop in your area, they could be severe with the highest threat being damaging wind. There's a lower risk the storms could spawn an isolated tornado or hail.
The storms could continue until 8 p.m.
Temperatures Monday will reach into the 80s. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures peaking into the 90s.
Another chance for storms arrives Wednesday.
The Mother's Day weekend is looking dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.